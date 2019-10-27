Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Phoebe "Bea" Earl


1934 - 2019
Phoebe "Bea" Earl Obituary
PHOEBE 'BEA' EARL Phoebe C. "Bea" Earl, 85, passed away peacefully in Chico surrounded by family on October 17. 2019. She was born on January 20, 1934 in South Dartmouth, MA. She was raised in the Bay Area and moved to Paradise in the early 1970s. She loved gardening and spending time with her family. Her husband, John, and son, Douglas Johnston, both preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Deborah Earl (Jim), Michael Johnston and Christopher Johnston; 3 siblings: Eileen Abenth, Jack Souza and Lauretta Souza; 3 granddaughters and 2 great-grandchildren. Inurnment at the Corning Cemetery, Corning, CA. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 27, 2019
