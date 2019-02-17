PHYLLIS V BARTRAM Phyllis was born on October 9, 1921 in Chico, CA and passed away on February 11, 2019 at the age of 97. She went through the Chico education system, graduating from Chico High School and Chico State College. In 1943, Phyllis married Ashley Guynn, who died in 1944 when the B17 he was piloting went down. Phyllis went to Stanford Business School. She returned to Chico and wed Dr. Vern M Bartram in 1947. Vern and Phyllis had four daughters, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Phyllis was the daughter of William F Snow Sr. and Gladys Snow and William F Snow Jr was her brother. Phyllis was involved in the activities and education of her daughters. She became a Girl Scout leader for her daughters' troop. Phyllis went on to hold various offices for the Sierra Cascade Girl Scout Council. She was in charge of training and membership, Recorder, Vice President and President. Phyllis was involved in the Chico community. She was a 60+ year member of PEO, where she served in many positions in her local PEO chapter, including president. Phyllis served as an elder of the Bidwell Presbyterian Church as did her father and her mother was a deacon. Phyllis belonged to numerous book clubs and bridge clubs. With her husband, Vern, she learned to snow ski. This interest was passed along to her children. The family spent many winters skiing around Lake Tahoe. She collected and photographed wild flowers all over northern California and became a local expert on the wild flowers of the area. Vern and Phyllis built a mountain cabin on property they purchased on South Antelope Creek. Phyllis and her family enjoyed riding horses, hiking, fly fishing, collecting wildflowers and spending time together. She stopped riding horses in her mid-80s. Vern and Phyllis travelled extensively both in the United States and overseas. One of Phyllis's main interests growing up was to climb a tree with a good book. She was always interested in learning and would look up something if she didn't know the answer. Phyllis is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Andy and Ginni Boughal, Rich and Cathee Shorkey, Chuck and Betsy Smith and Nancy Garman, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A future announcement will give details about a memorial service to be held in Chico, California. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary