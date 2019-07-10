PRESTELLE RING REMPERT Prestelle Ring Rempert, passed away on July 1, 2019. She was born in Stockton on May 17, 1922 to Irma Mildred Houston and Platt Preston Ring. In 1942 she married Harvey Edward Rempert. They had three children, Judith, Terrence and Roberta. Prestelle was a Registered Nurse. She began her nursing career as a nurse's aide then volunteered for the Gray Ladies in Stockton as well as the Red Cross. She became a Psychiatric Technician before graduating in 1967 from Delta College with a Nursing Degree. Prestelle divorced and moved to Ukiah with her daughter Roberta in 1968, where she worked at Mendocino State Hospital. She then moved to Rohnert Park and worked at Sonoma State Hospital and then San Quentin State Prison where she retired from in 1983. After retirement she moved to Magalia, California where she made many friends while square dancing and kept busy with her love of gardening and her beloved dogs, Ginger and Chloe. She was fiercely independent and enjoyed riding her motorcycle, deer hunting and getting on the Internet to do research and to socialize. She loved to travel the world and visited Egypt, Russia, China and Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, her daughter Judy and her son Terry, as well as her three siblings, Romita, George and Cecelia. She is survived by her daughter Roberta (Rodney) Pearce. There will be a graveside service at the Magalia Cemetery in Magalia, California on Friday, July 12th at 1030 am. Ramsey Funeral Home is assisting in the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to PASH Paradise Animal Shelter Helpers, www.pashvolunteers.org, (530) 519-4193. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 10, 2019