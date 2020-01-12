|
|
PRISCILLA CELINA HILL March 30, 1942 - December 31, 2019 Priscilla Celina Hill was born in Santa Fe, NM on March 30, 1942, to parents Solomon and Cleo Flores. The family moved to Durham later that year and settled in Chico several years later. Priscilla graduated from Chico High in 1960. Priscilla married William Dale Hill in 1963 and gave birth to sons Lance and Trevor and daughter Amber. After several moves as a military family, Priscilla and the kids settled back in Chico in 1973, where she remained ever since. When she returned to work in 1975 she began working for Dust-A-Way (now Mission Linens) and she stayed there until she retired in 2016. Throughout the early years, she volunteered for The , The Jerry Lewis Telethon (where she turned the donation numbers) and The Morris Taylor Show (where she hand scribed and scrolled the musical lyrics). Priscilla's grandchildren brought her the greatest joy. She loved them with all of her heart and they all loved their Nanny tremendously. Her next greatest love was the Oakland Raiders, so much so that she filled her home with Raiders memorabilia and she purchased a silver convertible in honor of the team colors. She also loved cats, Days of Our Lives, Big Al's and Scotty's Landing. Priscilla made everyone she came in contact with feel warm and welcome and her laugh was contagious. Priscilla's children brought out her adventurous side, from skydiving in Paradise to zip lining in Hawaii. She also loved to travel to the beautiful beaches of the Oregon Coast. Priscilla is survived by her children, Lance Hill, Trevor Hill (his wife Tanya and their five children Cohen, Dauren, Taylor, Sydney and Brooklyne), Amber Hill (her daughter McKayla), her siblings Louis Flores, Dee Haines, Charlene Donner and Maria Lewis, as well as her large extended family and many others that simply knew her as Mom. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, details to follow at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 12, 2020