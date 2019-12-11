|
RALPH C. FORBUSH Ralph Forbush, 97, of Chico, died Oct. 20, 2019 in Idaho after moving close to longtime friends Vikki and Gary Reiter. He leaves daughter Debby Forbush; son and daughter-in-law Bert and Bebe Forbush; niece Judy Adams; and brother and sister-in law Al and Patsy Gettman. A Navy veteran and member of the Paradise Elks Lodge, he was a board certified hearing aid audiologist with a practice in Oceanside, CA. He later ran the Chico Hearing Aid Center. Despite vision and hearing loss, he "soldiered" on. The family thanks his caregivers. A mass will be held at 10 am Dec. 18 at St. Thomas More church in Paradise.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 11, 2019