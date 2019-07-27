|
RALPH REID Ralph Clayton Reid left this world and his long (nearly 92 years) and fruitful life, on July 4th, 2019 to join his wife Barbara, where he longed to be. Ralph grew up along the shores of Leech Lake in Walker Minnesota with his father's immediate family. The Reid family moved to the west, ultimately landing in Grass Valley where Ralph attended high school and was co-class valedictorian. Ralph met the love of his life, Barbara E Belding, in Grass Valley whom later became his wife of 67 years. Ralph was an athletic teenager, a sprinter, a high jumper, and his greatest love of all was skiing. He liked high speeds and running with the winds... He skied until he was 86, enjoying the "seniors" free access to Mt. Shasta while he and his wife, Barbara, lived in Lake Shastina. He played trumpet in high school and into his college years at UC Berkeley. While studying Architecture, he earned his pocket money playing with a large swing band. Over the years, he transmitted this love of music to his children. After getting his Architectural degree, He moved his family from the Bay Area to Chico in 1958. He and Barbara raised their four children in Chico. Ralph was one of Chico's Architects. His firm, L.G. Thomson AIA, designed many of the public buildings in and around Chico and Northern California. Ralph was instrumental in the design of the downtown Chico city counsel chambers and courthouse, many Schools, county libraries, fire stations, One Mile and Five Mile's public buildings. Ralph shared his love of skiing with his family. The family spent many years at their Serene Lakes cabin celebrating family, holidays and skiing together. He was nearly a perfect father, loving, kind, strict and understanding. Most importantly, he and Barbara taught their children early on to love and appreciate family, and friends. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife (Barbara Reid) and survived by their four children, Clay Reid (Andrea), Becky DeVault (Dennis), Chris Reid (Teresa), Brian Reid, 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will have a private gathering to honor their father. In memory of Ralph's life, dance in his honor, ski your favorite mountain, tell a joke, and share a laugh, live life to its fullest.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 27, 2019