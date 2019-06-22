|
RALPH WADSWORTH Ralph Winton "Waddy" Wadsworth, 92, of Chico, passed away peacefully Jan. 16, 2019. Born July 8, 1926 to Leo and Virginia Wadsworth of Sutter, Ralph attended Sutter schools and graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA. He served in the Navy during WW11. Graduated at conservatory from C.O.P. and Masters Music and Choral Composition at U.O.P. He taught music at Shasta High School 1951-57 and at Calif State Univ Chico teaching music. In 1960 he married Molly Hoyt, raised daughters Erica and Stephanie in Chico. He retired in 1997 CSUC emeritus professor. He is survived by his wife Molly of 58 years, daughter Erica Phillips (Pete), 4 Grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Stephanie. A celebration of life will be held June 28, 2019 at 11am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Red Bluff. Reception to follow at Red Bluff Presbyterian Church. To leave family condolences, please go to www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 22, 2019