Randall Collin Baugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RANDALL C BAUGH 6-3-1963 - 5-18-2020 Randall Collin Baugh, age 56 of Redding, California went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020. Randy, a kind and generous man who loved the Lord, is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Stacey, his five children Ashley with her husband Cristian, Brittany, Randall, Garrett, and Quinton his grandson Kyler, his four brothers Casey, Dean, Mark, and Scott and their families, as well his adored mother, Helen. He will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 1pm at Lawncrest Chapel on 1522 East Cypress Avenue, Redding, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy's memory to First Baptist Church of Long Beach for Missions or the Bus Ministry would be appreciated: www.fbclb.org GIVE Tab, Missions or Bus Ministry. You can find the full obituary on NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lawncrest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawncrest Chapel
1522 East Cypress Ave
Redding, CA 96002
5302221587
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved