RANDALL C BAUGH 6-3-1963 - 5-18-2020 Randall Collin Baugh, age 56 of Redding, California went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2020. Randy, a kind and generous man who loved the Lord, is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Stacey, his five children Ashley with her husband Cristian, Brittany, Randall, Garrett, and Quinton his grandson Kyler, his four brothers Casey, Dean, Mark, and Scott and their families, as well his adored mother, Helen. He will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 1pm at Lawncrest Chapel on 1522 East Cypress Avenue, Redding, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy's memory to First Baptist Church of Long Beach for Missions or the Bus Ministry would be appreciated: www.fbclb.org GIVE Tab, Missions or Bus Ministry. You can find the full obituary on NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 27, 2020.