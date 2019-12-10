Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Randall "Robin" Dodson


1946 - 2019
Randall "Robin" Dodson
RANDALL "ROBIN" DODSON Robin passed away on December 2, 2019, in Oroville, California. Family and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life gathering Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:30 am at the Ramsey Funeral Home located at 1175 Robinson Street in Oroville, California, with lunch following at the Grey Nurse Hardware located at 1359 Huntoon Street in Oroville, California. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 10, 2019
