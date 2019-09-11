Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Randy Anderson


1960 - 2019
RANDY ANDERSON Randy Dean Anderson passed away peacefully at his home in Chico on September 7, 2019 at the age of 58. Randy was born on November 29, 1960 to Leonard and Nola Anderson of Chico. He graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1978. Randy worked for Peterson Farming from the age of 16, then went on to work for PG&E in the Hydro Electric department for 28 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, spending much of his time fishing on the banks of the Sacramento River. Randy marched to the beat of his own drum and left a lasting impression on all those he encountered in his life. Randy is survived by his father, Leonard Anderson of Chico; brother, Steve Anderson of Pocatello, ID; sister, Vickie Anderson of Eugene, OR; daughters, Nichole Anderson of Porter Ranch and Melissa (Tyler) Gill of Durham. Randy also leaves behind his partner, Dorothy Stevens of Chico; adopted family Dan Hogan of Chico; and many cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him dearly. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Nola Anderson. A celebration of life for Randy will be held at 4:00 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home. To share your thoughts and condolences, please go to NewtonBracewll.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 11, 2019
