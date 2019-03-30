Home

RANDY REAVES Randy Reaves, beloved husband, father, and local musician passed away on March 22nd at age 69. Randy was born on April 4th, 1949 to Mike and Dusty Reaves. A long time Chico resident, he attended Rosedale, Chico Jr. and Chico Sr. High. On May 11, 1981, he married Rita Ellis. They raised two sons, Ryan and Robbie. Randy was a full time musician and played in countless bands throughout his career including The Boy Blues, Sundance, and most recently Cottonwood. He was known for his sense of humor, his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his spirited debates. He loved his family, his friends, his community, and he will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at the Chico Guild Hall on Nord Ave at 3 o'clock p.m.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 30, 2019
