RAYMOND BROCKMAN On January 24, 2020 Raymond John Brockman passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and daughter. Ray was born in Cohasset, CA on October 3, 1929. His family moved to Chico when he was an infant. He attended the local schools and graduated from Chico High School with the class of 1947. Ray started to work for the telephone company shortly after graduation. He was drafted into the US Army for the Korean War. He received training in the Communication Corps in Red Bank, NJ prior to his assignment on a remote mountaintop in Korea with five other soldiers operating a radio relay center for the Army. His assignment lasted two years. He then returned home to continue working for the phone company until his retirement. After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling the world. Ray volunteered as a Little League umpire and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers, the Elks Club and the First Christian Church. He loved gardening and was particularly proud of his prize winning rose garden. Preceding him in death are four siblings, William, Charles, Eunice and Clifton. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Juanita, daughter, Barbara, 3 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, his sister, Neva Adams and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held February 4, 2020 at 1pm at Chico Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 30, 2020