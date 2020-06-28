REN WAKEFIELD Ren Wakefield, age 76, died on June 16, 2020, at his "happy place", the Wakefield cabin at Butte Meadows. Ren was born on February 19, 1944, to Dow and Elinor Wakefield in Portola, California, the older of two children. His sister, Adine, and Ren grew up in the Stockton area. He and Connie were married in 1979. Ren graduated from Chico State and spent his entire teaching career in the Chico Unified School District (25 years at Bidwell Junior High and 11 years at Pleasant Valley High School). In addition to teaching, he was Camp Director for Camp Lassen Scout Camp for six years and continued to serve the Scouting program in many other paid and volunteer positions through the years. Career avocation (wearing the "bookkeeper" hat): Chico Unified Teachers Association, First Christian Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Forest Ranch Volunteer Fire Department (where he also served as a volunteer firefighter), Butte Council No. 50 Royal Arch Masons and Butte Commandry No. 5, Knights Templar. Any free time Ren had was, if possible spent up at the cabin at Butte Meadows, and for many years the big, big wrap around porch was the place for area neighbors to gather. When most people were looking for Ren and could not find him at home found if they tried the cabin they often could find him there. Ren was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved wife Connie, his sister Adine and Connie's two sons Steve (Janet) and Vernon, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a small family gathering at First Christian Church on Saturday, July 11th, at 10 a.m. It is the family's hope that all of Ren's friends and aquaintances will join in the service via Zoom. Meeting ID 99683988441, Password Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution to Butte Humane Society or your favorite charity c/o Newton Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. You may share your thoughts and memories of Ren & find zoom link for service online at NewtonBracewell.com. Thank you to all of our friends who have made our 40 year walk together a wonderful journey.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 28, 2020.