Ren Wakefield
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REN WAKEFIELD Ren Wakefield, age 76, died on June 16, 2020, at his "happy place", the Wakefield cabin at Butte Meadows. Ren was born on February 19, 1944, to Dow and Elinor Wakefield in Portola, California, the older of two children. His sister, Adine, and Ren grew up in the Stockton area. He and Connie were married in 1979. Ren graduated from Chico State and spent his entire teaching career in the Chico Unified School District (25 years at Bidwell Junior High and 11 years at Pleasant Valley High School). In addition to teaching, he was Camp Director for Camp Lassen Scout Camp for six years and continued to serve the Scouting program in many other paid and volunteer positions through the years. Career avocation (wearing the "bookkeeper" hat): Chico Unified Teachers Association, First Christian Church, Trinity United Methodist Church, Forest Ranch Volunteer Fire Department (where he also served as a volunteer firefighter), Butte Council No. 50 Royal Arch Masons and Butte Commandry No. 5, Knights Templar. Any free time Ren had was, if possible spent up at the cabin at Butte Meadows, and for many years the big, big wrap around porch was the place for area neighbors to gather. When most people were looking for Ren and could not find him at home found if they tried the cabin they often could find him there. Ren was preceded in death by his mother and father. He is survived by his beloved wife Connie, his sister Adine and Connie's two sons Steve (Janet) and Vernon, five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a small family gathering at First Christian Church on Saturday, July 11th, at 10 a.m. It is the family's hope that all of Ren's friends and aquaintances will join in the service via Zoom. Meeting ID 99683988441, Password Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution to Butte Humane Society or your favorite charity c/o Newton Bracewell Funeral Home, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. You may share your thoughts and memories of Ren & find zoom link for service online at NewtonBracewell.com. Thank you to all of our friends who have made our 40 year walk together a wonderful journey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved