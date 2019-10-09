Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Services
Oroville Funeral Home
1454 Montgomery Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 533-0323
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oroville Funeral Home
1454 Montgomery Street
Oroville, CA 95965
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Cherokee Cemetery
3927 Cherokee Rd
Oroville, CA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Oroville Visitor Center
917 Kelly Ridge Rd
Rex Burress


1933 - 2019
Rex Burress Obituary
REX BURRESS An informal visitation will be held at the Oroville Funeral Home on Friday October 11 from 4 to 8 pm. Graveside Service on Saturday October 12th 10:30 am at Cherokee Cemetery 3927 Cherokee Rd. Oroville, 95965 (outside of Oroville on Table Mountain). Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held at the Lake Oroville Visitor Center 917 Kelly Ridge Rd. on November 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please feel free to contribute to the Feather River Nature Center, Artists of Rivertown, or your favorite nature conservation organization. Arrangements are entrusted to Oroville Funeral Home (530)533-0323
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 9, 2019
