1/
Richard A. Felix
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RICHARD A. FELIX Richard A. Felix, born December 6, 1977 and died on June 21, 2020. He is survived by children Isabella Felix and Zachary Robinson; parents Ramon Felix Sr. and Rhonda Curtis; Brothers Ramon Felix Jr. and Phillip Hammon; Aunt Concha and the Felix family, Grandmother Avis Peterson and the family. Richard will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit the Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home website at NBCFH.com to send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newton-Bracewell Cremation and Funeral Services
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved