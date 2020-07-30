RICHARD A. FELIX Richard A. Felix, born December 6, 1977 and died on June 21, 2020. He is survived by children Isabella Felix and Zachary Robinson; parents Ramon Felix Sr. and Rhonda Curtis; Brothers Ramon Felix Jr. and Phillip Hammon; Aunt Concha and the Felix family, Grandmother Avis Peterson and the family. Richard will be deeply missed and will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Visit the Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home website at NBCFH.com
to send condolences.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.