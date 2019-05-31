RICHARD ALLEN HAMAR Richard (Dick) Allen Hamar, born on January 4, 1946 in Lexington, Nebraska, to the late Howard and Dexter Hamar, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on April 29, 2019 in Chico, California. As a child his family moved to Chico, then Susanville, and ended up back in Chico where he graduated from Chico High School in 1964. During this time his father Howard built residential homes, and this is where Dick began to learn his skills and the love for building and eventually got a contractor's license. The majority of his life was in the construction industry and he spent the last 20+ years working as a Project Superintendent at BCM Construction Co. Inc. Richard is survived by his sons, Garret and Brandon; sisters, Sandy and Patricia; and grandchildren, Amber, Arielle, Kiya, and Sierra. Richard had a passion for fishing, hunting, hand-gliding and mountain bike riding in his younger years and as the adventurous years slowed down he enjoyed spending time with his granddaughters and would even make short trips to watch them play softball or make time to go fishing with the family or short vacations. Friends and family members may attend the burial on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 am in Chico at Glen Oaks Memorial Park (located at 11115 Midway) and followed by the celebration of life service on 12:30 pm at Paradise Ridge Southern Baptist Church (located at 6975 Pentz Road, Paradise). Brusie Funeral Home is handling arrangements, 626 Broadway, Chico, (530) 342-5642. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary