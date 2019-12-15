|
RICHARD BURKS Richard Shane Burks, 55, entrepreneur and businessman, succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident December 3, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Oroville, owner of Oroville Music & Vending and Oroville Computers, and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Rick was preceded in death by his father Richard L. Burks. He is survived by mother Mary Alittia Burks, sisters Brenda Burks and Karen Burks Granzella, nephews Skylar Burks and Dr. Nicholas Granzella, niece Adrian Granzella Larssen, and many friends, all of whom will miss him dearly. Services will be held Tuesday, December 17 at Scheer Memorial in Oroville at 11 am. Burial at Sutter Cemetery following.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 15, 2019