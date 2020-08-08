1/
Richard Dean Jose
1948 - 2020
RICHARD DEAN JOSE On Monday, August 3, 2020, Richard Dean Jose, loving father and husband, passed away at the age of 72. Richard was born July 15, 1948 in Jamestown, New York but spent most of his life in Northern California. Richard served in the U.S. Army for two years and worked at Safeway for 35 years. Rick enjoyed being outdoors and traveling with his wife of 50 years, Shelley and his two children. His passion was creating and building things with his hands. He enjoyed helping others as a talented handyman. Rick was known for his quiet personality, bright smile, and his kindness to others. He is preceded in death by his son Kelly Jose and daughter-in-law Heather Jose. He is survived by his wife Shelley Jose, his daughter Hollie Mutunga, son-in-law David Mutunga and six grandchildren who he adored. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley Block Funeral Chapel 530-846-2138.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
