RICHARD GEORGE GILLIS Richard George Gillis was born to Douglas and Helen Gillis of Oroville in August, 1947. The youngest of five, he graduated Oroville High, served in the National Guard and graduated from Sacramento State. He married Sharon Dryden and moved to Berry Creek to start his family. He built cabinets and liked working in his shop. He bravely battled throat cancer for 2 years and passed away on July 5, 2020. Richard is survived by his son, Dan Gillis (Heather), daughter Jami Lansdale (Leonard), daughter Nola Mayne, grandchildren Autumn, Brianna, Leonard, Euria, Ashley and Brenton, two great granddaughters, sister Gerry Pasquetti (Don), brother Doug Gillis (Sherry), his late wife's brother Jerry Dryden, her sister, Debbie Dryden Pryor, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. See the full obituary at AffordableMortuary.com
.