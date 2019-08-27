Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Richard Ramsey


1938 - 2019
Richard Ramsey Obituary
RICHARD RAMSEY Richard Lee Ramsey, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 21st, 2019 in Enloe Medical Center, Chico, California. Richard, known to family and friends as Dick, was born January 27th, 1938 in Kendallville, Indiana. Dick spent the majority of his youth in Indiana and then moved to California in the 1960's where he made his way into the construction trade. Dick was an avid builder. He later started, owned and operated Ramsey Construction in Chico for over 40 years. On July 7th, 2007, Dick married Betty and they combined their two families into one resulting in 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. He and Betty enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family. But the thing Dick enjoyed most of all was a good gotcha prank or silly joke. His playful personality and quick wit was a constant source of laughter. Dick enjoyed life and it showed in his hobbies which included camping, fishing, snowmobiling, water skiing, building and driving his dune buggies, flying his airplane, restoring vintage cars, giving Rosie rides in the golf cart and tinkering in the barn. He was a loving, generous and industrious man who had many friends and was dearly loved by his family. When you think of Dick, remember him with a smile and a good chuckle. He wouldn't have it any other way. A viewing will take place at Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, California 95928, on Tuesday, August 27th, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 28th at 10am, at Calvary Chapel Chico, 1888 Springfield Dr., Chico, CA 95928. Graveside service will be held immediately after in Chico Cemetery, 881 Mangrove Ave., Chico, CA 95928. A reception for family and friends will reconvene at Calvary Chapel Chico after the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 27, 2019
