RICHARD S. DEMAREE JR. Richard S. Demaree Jr. Professor Emeritus, 78, passed away unexpectedly July 31, 2020 in Chico, CA. Rich was born on July 1, 1942 in Akron, Ohio to Richard S. Demaree Sr. and Honor Demaree and lived in Merrillville, IN during his primary and secondary education. He was a National Merit Scholar graduating third in his class, and an athlete earning eight varsity letters, including four in track. He grew up with football running through his veins, as his father was a well-known Merrillville High School football coach who had the new football stadium named after him, Rich was so proud of his Dad and his accomplishments and followed in his footsteps with his own. Rich earned his B.S. degree from Purdue University, Master's degree from Indiana State University and his Ph.D. from Colorado State University in 1969. Having been in R.O.T. C. in College, he entered the Army as Captain and did medical research at Fitzsimons Army hospital in Denver and produced 12 publications and abstracts and received the Army Commendation medal for meritorious service. Rich was a college professor of Biological sciences at Chico State for 34 years. He set up and started the electron microscopy program and was the graduate advisor for many years. Rich also developed a course in the biology of cancer and he and philosophy professor, Ron Hirschbein, developed Science and Human Values, which was a University Honors class. During his time at Chico State, he co-authored three books and published many papers. He was admired and highly thought of by both his colleagues and students. Rich was the Outstanding Professor at Chico State in 1987. Rich loved sailing and owned a sailboat for many years and was a member of the Chico Yacht Club where he and his wife, Nancy made many friends and had some wonderful sailing adventures. After retiring in 2006, Rich and Nancy continued their love of travel and visited over 60 countries by land and sea. When not traveling, he could be found in his home office working on his extensive stamp collection and/or gardening and beautifying his yard. Rich is survived by his wife of 38 years, Nancy and daughter, Mindy Durham, Chico, two brothers, Dave, Merrillvile, IN and Doug (Robin)Valparaiso, IN and three neices and a nephew in Indiana. There will be a Celebration of Life in Chico and Merrillville, IN next year or when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, please share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
