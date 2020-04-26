|
RICHARD (DICK) SCHROER October 9, 1934 - April 28, 2020 (85yrs) Dick passed peacefully in his hometown of Chico, CA where he lived, worked, and played much of his life. Born into a family of dairy farmers in Orland, CA, he knew the rigors of hard work on the farm which fueled his lifetime work ethic and gave him his mechanical inclinations to work on equipment and machinery. Dick was one of the most pleasant men you could meet and always had something nice (or at least funny) to say about everyone. Either his warm smile or a silly short story always made you love him and want to be around him. Although it formed him, Dick was not all that thrilled about farm life, and at age 14 found an exit by showing champion bulls at fairs throughout the state. He also found his way onto crop duster planes for a bit of adventure. Dick then found work at various auto repair shops around Chico and ultimately started his own shop working on cars and building high performance motors. Dick had his shop for over 45 years and became a fixture in Chico for building great motors at a great price. He also had a collection of old classic car parts that he could always pull from to fix almost anything. His son-in-law (writing this) is still trying to figure out what to do with all the leftover stuff. Ideas welcome. One of Dick's greatest joys was house boating on Lake Oroville. Dick built two houseboats and the family spent almost 50 incredible years on the lake (and still going). It seems though that he may have enjoyed building the houseboats more than actually using them. But either way, a lot of Budweiser was put to the effort. Strangely, he never learned to swim! Dick was a faithful Catholic and a lifetime member of Elks Lodge. He was married to his wife Terry for over 60 wonderful years and was a dedicated family man with a dedicated family behind him. Dick loved his only child Julie and would give her anything, including the 69'Camero RS he built for her 16th birthday. Lucky girl! He doted on his two grandchildren and also became the father to me that I lost as a boy. He will be incredibly missed. Dick is survived by his wife Terry, daughter Julie, son-in-law Steve, two grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany, sisters Jean and Donna, and much family in the Chico area. Unfortunately, at this time no services can be held, however, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Donations can be made on Dick's behalf to the Northern California .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 26, 2020