RICHARD (DICK) SHEPHERD Richard Dale Shepherd "Dick" was born April 19, 1945 in Chico, California to Elvin Shepherd and Anita (Edwards) Shepherd. He grew up in Chico exploring Hooker Oak Park and attending Hooker Oak Elementary School, Sierra View Elementary School and Chico Junior High. Dick graduated from Chico High School in 1963, and then joined the Navy where he graduated from the US Naval School as Radioman Class A on February 17, 1967 and was then stationed on the USS Cimarron during Vietnam. Dick married Marjorie Helen Gray on August 9, 1969 in Chico, California in the lovely slough at his family home on Hooker Oak Avenue. Dick was honorably discharged from the Navy September 7, 1971. Subsequently, Dick and Margie moved to Sunny-vale, California where Dick worked for California Microwave as a Micro-wave Technician. In 1980, Dick and Margie moved to Alturas, California where Dick worked for Citizens Utilities, and Margie began her nursing career at the Modoc County Hospital. Dick enjoyed communicating on his ham radio, vacationing in Florence, Oregon with Margie, hiking and biking in Modoc County and walking his dogs. Dick was a member and avid supporter of the Modoc County Sheriff's Posse. Dick is survived by his loving dog, Tony; brother Robert "Bob" Shepherd and sister-in-law Patricia (Hill) Shepherd of Chico; niece Emily (Shepherd) Larsen and Mark Larsen of Durham, CA; and nephew William Shepherd and Hollye (Schumacher) Shepherd of Park City, Utah as well as two great nephews and three great nieces. The inter-nment ceremony will be on May 17, 2019 at 10:00 at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Memorial contri-butions can be made to the Modoc County Sheriff's Posse, P.O. Box 1408, Alturas, California 96101 or in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 5, 2019