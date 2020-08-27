1/1
Richard Sheridan
1958 - 2020
RICHARD SHERIDAN On Wednesday, August 12, 2020 we lost a truly unique soul: Richard Sheridan. Born January 26, 1958 in San Francisco to William and Leona Sheridan and raised in Millbrae, Rick grew up with a love of the outdoors. His first words were appropriately "sy-sy", which translated to "outside". Rick was mischievous and spirited. He loved adventure, the outdoors, agriculture, animals, and his family. His life experiences were unbelievably diverse. Stories of his younger years include saving a girl's life while fishing in Montana at age 12, breaking out of a boarding school in Guatemala and crossing the border to Belize where he lived at the ocean until being re-captured by his father, and many more unique and shocking tales. About 15 years ago, Rick had an epiphany: if he was to continue living, he would need to temper his undaunted lifestyle. So, he did just that. His last several years were spent with a heavy focus on connecting with nature in the West Coast, especially in the Sierra Nevadas. He loved to spend a month or two every year hiking the Pacific Coast Trail and ocean fishing on boats and kayaks at Fort Bragg. Rick also loved working on computers and enjoyed taking computer science and agribusiness classes at Butte College. Rick had a strong Catholic faith and was a frequent attendant of the evening Daily Mass at St John's in Chico. Rick is survived by his son Robert, by grandchildren Mara and Roman, by brother William Sheridan and sister-in-law Geralyn Sheridan, by niece Brianne Sheridan and nephew Evan Sheridan. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
