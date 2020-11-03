1/1
Richard Silvera
1956 - 2020
RICHARD SILVERA My dear brother Richard Silvera is no longer with us. He slipped away quietly at the age of 64 after a valiant fight with lung cancer. He was loved, respected, and revered by many for his gentle kind ways, his fine artistic skills as a fine wood worker and his public service as a volunteer fireman for 25 years. The world has lost a good man. He will be missed and remembered by many. His remains will be placed in the Centerville cemetery.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
