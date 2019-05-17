|
|
RICK RASH Rick Allen Rash, Sr., age 56, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA. He was born October 22, 1962 in Chico to Fred Rash and Shirley Jessup. He married Pamela Rash on June 1, 2003 in Chico. Rick worked as an owner of the Rash Tree Service for 25 plus years. Rick was excellent at everything he did. Rick is survived by his wife, Pamela; three brothers; four children; and eight grandchildren. Family and friends and others whose lives Rick touched are invited to Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home 680 Camellia Way, in Chico, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 and a reception will continue at DeGarmo Park after the service. To view online or leave condolences for the family please go to www.NBCFH.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 17, 2019