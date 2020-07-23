RIGOBERTO OCEGUERA Rigoberto Oceguera, age 39, died Friday 7/17/20 at Enloe Hospital from the lingering effects of the injuries he received as a U.S. Army soldier in the Iraq War. He is survived by his parents; Manuel Oceguera and Sylvia Mendez, along with his siblings Manuel Oceguera Jr, Sonia Oceguera, Angela Oceguera and several other relatives. The son of a Mexican migrant worker, he grew up in nearby Corning and Chico, California, graduating from Pleasant Valley High School. As a child Rigoberto enjoyed martial arts movies and Bruce Lee. Seeing his hero on the screen gave Rigoberto the passion to learn martial arts. He started off in Kung-Fu, then branched off into Tae Kwon Do. Using teachings by Mario Molina from Chico Tae Kwon Do Academy, Rigoberto took his skills to the United States Army, where he was the lead martial arts instructor for soldiers from the 2nd Infantry Division stationed in South Korea. His drive and determination in martial arts inspired him to work towards his dream of competing in the Olympics for Team USA in the sport of Tae Kwon Do. He served 5 years as a Soldier in the United States Army with duty stations across the United States, South Korea and Iraq. He was critically wounded during the Battle of Fallujah in November of 2003. Rigoberto is a veteran of the Iraq War, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism, National Defense. Rigoberto was proud of his service to his country and his dedication to martial arts and the Army helped him in his recovery. His service will be held this Friday 7/24/20, 11am, at Newton Bracewell Funeral Home in Chico, CA. Burial will be Monday, 7/27/20, 11am, at Igo Veterans Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store