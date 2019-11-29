|
ROBERT "BOB" ANDREW LEASK Bob passed away on November 21, 2019 in Oroville, California. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson St. Oroville, California. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson St. Oroville with Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Northern California 916-453-2000. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 29, 2019