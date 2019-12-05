|
ROBERT BRYANT Robert D. Bryant, long time resident, contractor and member of the Evangelical Free Church of Chico, passed away on November 24th at the age of 92. He leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Bitty), five sons, Bob (Gayle), Ron (Sandie), Tom (Jimmie), Mike (Berta), Jim (Pam), 19 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held at the Evangelical Free Church of Chico Saturday, December 14th, at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. Flowers and gifts can be arranged through Newton-Bracewell Funeral Homes. Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Free Church of Chico in care of the funeral home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019