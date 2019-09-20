Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Affordable Mortuary - Chico
2934 Esplanade
Chico, CA 95973
(530) 893-4292
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
East Ave Church
Robert Carver


1971 - 2019
Robert Carver Obituary
ROBERT CARVER Robert Carver passed away suddenly on September 6, 2019, in Chico, CA, at the age of 48. Robert was born in San Jose, CA, and relocated to Paradise, CA, after graduating high school. He then joined the California Conservation Corps and married soon after. Robert loved people and spent a lot of time volunteering at the Iverson Center and at East Ave Church in Chico. He spent many years working in the grocery business until he found his true calling working for Butte County in the crisis unit. Robert is survived by his 2 beautiful daughters, Samantha and Alexandra Carver, his sister Toni Ortiz and brother John Carver. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Matilda, his brother Mark and sister Cecily. A Celebration of Life will be held at East Ave Church on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 20, 2019
