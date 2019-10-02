|
ROBERT CASTILLO JR. Robert Castillo Jr. died in a tragic accident on September 27, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his large family: his beloved wife, Deb, his children Abby and Jess, stepsons Andy (Jessica) and Trevor Wilk, grandsons Logan and Jack, his mother Florence, his brother Daniel, and sisters Teresa, Diane, and Rose. A large family and his many friends also mourn his passing. Bob was a lover of life, the Steelers, and Jack Daniels. Fishing and hunting on the Sacramento River were favorite pastimes. He was a retired laborer (Local 185) who loved paving long roads in the mountains. Our hearts are broken. There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 11:00 a.m. St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Chico. You may send the family condolences at www.affordablemortuary.net
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019