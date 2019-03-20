Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Oroville Church of the Nazarene
ROBERT CHARLES WALBORN Robert (Bob) Walborn age 88 passed away in Oroville peacefully surrounded by his family. He went home to be with the Lord on March 12th 2019. Robert was born October 26th 1930 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Robert met Rita Groves in Pennsylvania and they were married on June 6th 1953. Robert and Rita spent several years living both in Pennsylvania and in Southern California and finally settled on several acres outside of Oroville California in 1974. Robert is preceded in death by his sister Wava and brothers David and Grant as well as his grandson Trevor. He is survived by his loving wife Rita of 65 years; brothers Henry (Nancy), William and Paul (Jean); sons Ralph (Lorri), Alan, Kenneth, Darrell (Jill) and daughter Lori; grandchildren Angela (Kelley), Kristopher (Terresa), Tatum, Tara (Justin), Amanda and Kyle; great-grandchildren Isaak, Gavin, Stacee, Trenton, Shayla, Launa and Lucas; sons-in-laws Lloyd (Sally), Gary (Carol); sister-in-law Tilley (Fred); along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Robert loved the Lord. He was an active member of his church, Church of the Nazarene for 44 years. Arrangements are under the direction of Scheer Memorial Chapel 530-533-5255. Viewing will be at Scheer Memorial Chapel Monday, March 25th from 4pm to 8 pm. The funeral will be at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 26th at 11:00 am. Memorial donations in memory of Bob can be made to the Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave., Oroville, CA 95966
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 20, 2019
