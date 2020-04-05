Home

Robert Dionne


1935 - 2020
ROBERT DIONNE Robert John Dionne (Bob), EdD, age 84, passed away at his home on Samish Island, in Bow, WA on February 11, 2020 of natural causes. Dr. Dionne served as a Professor of Health Sciences at CSU Chico and as adjunct faculty at Butte College until his retirement in 2003. Bob is survived by his wife Jan, daughters Trynn Dionne, Teresa Dionne Coney (Dean), Trudi Dionne Reid (Rob), five grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many cousins. Friends and family are invited to post memories or tributes at Forever Missed (robert-john-dionne@forevermissed.com). Plans for a Celebration of Bob's Life are pending.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 5, 2020
