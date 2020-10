ROBERT GILBERT Bob Gilbert, a longtime resident of Chico, CA died in a single vehicle accident Oct 19, 2020 at the age of 83. Bob is survived by his wife Carla and three sons Terry with Paul of Seattle, WA; Kris of Chico; Greg with Kendel of Chico; granddaughter Elyn; and a sister Sandra Ewing of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A memorial service will held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Evangelical Free Church, Chico. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com