Burial
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Memorial Park
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
2131 Algonkin Ave
Chico, CA
View Map
Robert Harry "BOB" Schnurbusch II


1948 - 2019
Robert Harry "BOB" Schnurbusch II Obituary
ROBERT "BOB" HARRY SCHNURBUSCH II Born 02/12/1948 in Martinez, CA, Bob passed 11/07/2019 at home in Chico. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert Harry Schnurbusch and Hester Annand York; and survived by his sisters and brother: Sadie McKee, Barbara Gregory, Carolyn Lee Epperson, Pamela McGowan, Madeline McGowan and Doug York. A combat veteran who served in the Vietnam War with the US Navy from 1967-1969 Bob completed a subsequent tour with the Merchant Marines. Later he worked as a highly skilled welder and a blacksmith. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and his many other talents include gardening, photography and cooking. Bob will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Josie Smoot, on Friday November 15th at 1:00 PM, at Glen Oaks Memorial Park with a reception to follow at 2131 Algonkin Ave in Chico. In lieu of sending flowers, any donations to the Chico Animal Shelter would be much appreciated by Bob and his family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 13, 2019
