1/
Robert Hicks
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROBERT HICKS Robert "Bob" Hicks (77) passed away July 30, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Bob was born February 20, 1943 in Willows, CA to Hubert and Sybil Hicks. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, of 51 years; and daughters Kathleen Hicks (Bryce Allemann) and Janet Hicks. He is also survived by brother Gary Hicks (Joan); sister MaryLou Lenahan; and sister-in-law Carolyn Hicks. He is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Sybil Hicks; brother William "Bill" Hicks; and brother-in-law Warren Lenahan. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butte Home Health and Hospice. To view obituary online and leave condolences and share memories with the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved