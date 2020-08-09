ROBERT HICKS Robert "Bob" Hicks (77) passed away July 30, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. Bob was born February 20, 1943 in Willows, CA to Hubert and Sybil Hicks. Bob is survived by his wife, Karen, of 51 years; and daughters Kathleen Hicks (Bryce Allemann) and Janet Hicks. He is also survived by brother Gary Hicks (Joan); sister MaryLou Lenahan; and sister-in-law Carolyn Hicks. He is predeceased by his parents, Hubert and Sybil Hicks; brother William "Bill" Hicks; and brother-in-law Warren Lenahan. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butte Home Health and Hospice. To view obituary online and leave condolences and share memories with the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com
