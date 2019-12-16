|
ROBERT J. HERING Robert J. Hering, a thirty year resident of Oroville, passed away September 11, 2019 two weeks before his 93rd birthday. Robert was born in Brooklyn, New York on September 24, 1926 to Harry and Elizabeth Hering. As a boy he loved to play games with his buddies on the streets and alleys in New York, especially stick ball. His greatest passion, though, was horses and horse racing. From an early age he would ride his bike to the race track early in the morning just so he could hang around the stables and earn a bit of money for running errands, cleaning stalls and anything else that was needed. November 16, 1944 Bob entered the Navy serving during WWII in the Pacific as a Seabee. He spent the bulk of the war in Guam but also was in Hawaii, Saipan and the Philippines. His most vivid and scariest time was on Iwo Jima, 'luckily at the tail end of the fighting.' After his discharge in the spring of 1946 he immediately headed back to work at the stables as a groom and 'hot walker.' On September 26, 1947 he married Patricia Leddy, shortly thereafter he went to work for Tom Smith, the trainer of Seabiscuit. Following the birth of their two children, Michael and Kathleen, Robert quit working at the track and went to work in a Super Market and then a Hardware store. Tired of the snow and cold Bob and Patricia and their children left New York in 1962 and eventually found their way to Vacaville, CA. Bob bought a paint business in Berkeley which specialized in automobile paint. Before the days of computers Bob was well known for his ability to 'eyeball' color matches for auto repairs. After selling his business he moved to Oroville to be near family. Robert will best be remembered for his keen sense of humor, wit and love for his family. He was very creative and was a master at woodworking. After his retirement he was able to spend more of his time whittling, carving and painting. Many of his friends and family have been happy recipients of his works of art. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and three siblings, Harry, Irene and Doris. He is survived by his bother Paul of Los Angeles, son Michael (Louise) of Oroville and daughter Kathleen of Marysville, 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A private celebration of life has been held.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 16, 2019