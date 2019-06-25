ROBERT (BOB) JASON Bob was born in Canada on August 7, 1952 to Carl and Dorothy Jason. He passed away on June 12, 2019 at Stanford University Medical Center. Bob attended St. Michael's Academy of Brandon, Manitoba for grades 1-8 and Sierra High School of Whittier, California for grades 9-12. He joined Pacific Bell (AT&T) after high school and retired December 2000. Bob's other activities included volunteering for Chico Police Department as a VIPS, Reenactors of the American Civil War, Chico Harley Owners Group, as well as volunteering at Patrick Ranch. He enjoyed golfing, his membership and employment at Bidwell Golf Course. Bob is survived by his fianc‚ and companion of 23 years, Judy Murdoch, her daughter, Shandi Murdoch, cousins George and Michael Macauley (of Canada), children Courtney and Scott Jason and other family members. A celebration of life will take place at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bidwell Golf Course (BPGC), specifically for Junior Golf on behalf of Bob Jason. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary