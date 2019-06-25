Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert (Bob) Jason


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert (Bob) Jason Obituary
ROBERT (BOB) JASON Bob was born in Canada on August 7, 1952 to Carl and Dorothy Jason. He passed away on June 12, 2019 at Stanford University Medical Center. Bob attended St. Michael's Academy of Brandon, Manitoba for grades 1-8 and Sierra High School of Whittier, California for grades 9-12. He joined Pacific Bell (AT&T) after high school and retired December 2000. Bob's other activities included volunteering for Chico Police Department as a VIPS, Reenactors of the American Civil War, Chico Harley Owners Group, as well as volunteering at Patrick Ranch. He enjoyed golfing, his membership and employment at Bidwell Golf Course. Bob is survived by his fianc‚ and companion of 23 years, Judy Murdoch, her daughter, Shandi Murdoch, cousins George and Michael Macauley (of Canada), children Courtney and Scott Jason and other family members. A celebration of life will take place at a date and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Bidwell Golf Course (BPGC), specifically for Junior Golf on behalf of Bob Jason.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.