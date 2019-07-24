ROBERT SAILSBERY Robert L. "Bob" Sailsbery went Home to be with The Lord on July 20, 2019 in Chico, CA. Bob was born on July 16, 1931 in Weldona, CO to Bemine and Eleanora (Lamons) Sailsbery. Bob grew up on the eastern plains of Colorado as 1 of 11 children, where he developed his love of the Lord, his lovely bride-to be, Laura Falk, and agriculture. Bob graduated from Fort Collins High School in 1949 and Colorado State University in 1953, with a degree in Agronomy. Bob then proudly served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. Upon discharge, Bob went to work as a Farm Advisor for the University of California, Cooperative Extension, with a break to earn a Master's Degree from UC Davis in 1963. Bob was outstanding both as a field consultant and researcher. Bob made a number of breakthroughs in rice yield and production in the 1960's, and was instrumental in advancements in sugar beets and other row crops in the 1970's and 80's. More important than Bob's research successes was his ability to get out in the field with the farmers of northern California and offer practical, wise consultation to increase their success. Bob devoted 36 years to UC Cooperative Extension before his retirement in 1992. Bob's devotion to his career was exceeded by his devotion to the Lord and to his family. Bob was a tireless servant to the Church of the Nazarene, as he would fill any need that would be presented. Whether a Sunday School teacher, treasurer, landscape designer and maintainer, or advisor, Bob truly lived a life of service. Bob was a leader by example, and he, along with the guiding hand of Laura, laid a foundation for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. In his spare time, Bob enjoyed all spectator sports (with a special nod to the Dodgers), talking politics, and keeping up with family events. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Laura, sister Phyllis (Wayne) Gueswell of Albuquerque, NM, brother Richard Sailsbery of Fort Morgan, CO, sons Stephen (Nancy) Sailsbery of Willows and Timothy (Tracy) Sailsbery of Orland, grandchildren Jud Sailsbery, Tessa Sailsbery and Charisse Stava, and great-grandchild Matthew Buren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, July 27 at East Avenue Church, 1184 East Avenue, Chico. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Bob's honor to Nazarene Compassionate Ministries or Salvation Army, c/o Newton Bracewell, 680 Camellia Way, Chico, CA 95926. Share your thoughts at NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 24, 2019