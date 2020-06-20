Robert Lee Boone
ROBERT LEE BOONE Robert Lee Boone (Bob) Born March 29, 1931, passed from this life into eternity with God on February 20, 2020 at the age of 88. A native of Chico, he left town only for military service and vacationing. His parents James and Helen, his first wife Gladys, the mother of his three children, and his daughter Terry pre-deceased Bob. He is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Trish Price, son Robert Ray Boone and his wife Kiki, and four grandchildren, Jayson, Kimberly, Ethan and Dakota. Bob worked for PG&E 29 years starting in general construction and finishing as the driver of the auger truck. During his struggle with COPD many friends and family members came to sit with Bob and take him for rides and to his favorite restaurants. Bob and his wife were both very grateful for all their help and encourage-ment. And a thank you to Newton Bracewell for their caring assistance. A memorial service will be held for Bob at Grace Community Church, 2346 Floral Ave. Chico on Sat., June 27 at 3 PM.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
