Robert Lee Hershkowitz


1929 - 2019
ROBERT LEE HERSHKOWITZ Robert L. Hershkowitz Sr, 90, of Chico, CA passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019. He was born May 16, 1929, in Wickenburg, AZ to Edward and Helen Hershkowitz. Robert was best known for his love of farming where he spent long days working the ground, planting seeds, and harvesting. Robert was also a Veteran, who served his country during the Korean War and was an avid San Francisco 49er fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Hershkowitz in 2012 and a son, Robert L. Hershkowitz Jr. in 2007. He is survived by his two daughters, Cathy (Ron) Withrow of Princeton, CA, and Patty (Rick) Hays, of Veneta, OR; a son, James (Brenda) Hershkowitz of Wickenberg, AZ; 8 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 25, 2019
