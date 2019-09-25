Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Scheer Memorial Chapel
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Paradise Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Feather Falls Casino, Table Mountain Banquet Room
Robert "Bob" Nicola


1958 - 2019
Robert "Bob" Nicola Obituary
ROBERT "BOB" NICOLA It is with great sadness that the family of Bob Nicola announces his sudden passing on August 31, 2019, at the age of 61 years. Bob will be lovingly remembered by Mary, his wife of 36 years, by their daughters Victoria (James) Nicola-Ashlock, Julia (Julian) Tovar and Amelia Nicola. Bob will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Tyler and Cody Nicola-Ashlock, his in-laws Don and Mary Cuellar, his sisters Karen Nicola, Cindy (John) Nicola Frankel, and Patty (Danny) Nicola- Sofranac his nephews Chad Freitas, Dustin Chavez and Myles (Heather) Sofranac his nieces Jennifer (Kip) Frankel-Nelson and their son Cayden and Sarah (Devin) Frankel-Hobbs and extended family and friends. Bob was predeceased by both his parents Bob and Elaine Nicola. Bob has resided in Magalia since 2009. He worked at Ace Hardware as a supervisor. A graveside service for Bob Nicola will be held on Friday, Oct 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., at the Paradise Cemetery, 980 Elliott Road, Paradise, CA 95969. Following will be a celebration of Bob's life, held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Feather Falls Casino, Table Mountain Banquet Room, 3 Alverda Drive, Oroville, CA 95966.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 25, 2019
