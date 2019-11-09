Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Igo, CA
View Map
Resources
1942 - 2019
Robert Radtke Obituary
ROBERT RADTKE Robert Edwin Radtke of Chico, California passed away Monday, Oct 21st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born Oct. 22nd, 1942, in Lodi, California. Son of Ida Linora Schaffer and Edwin Fredrick Radtke. Robert was the oldest of four siblings. Robert was a respected salesman for CED and covered the Northwest Territory. He was quite an entrepreneur also and owned a Caf‚ in Sweet Home, Oregon where he was a chef in the 80's. Robert enjoyed cooking, fishing and working in the yard. His biggest joy was his grandchildren who always put a huge smile on his face. Robert resided in Paradise, California at Pine View care center for the last 10 years and we want to say a special thank you to the staff there. His daughter-in-law Jamie was also a huge part in taking care of Bob over these last 8 years and we are so deeply grateful for her. He will be truly missed by all of us. We love you dad. Robert is survived by his two children Lisa and Nick also their spouses (Jamie Radtke) (Gary Larson) and five grandchildren, Zacary, Eleanor, Lucas, Cole and Caden. Funeral services will be on Thursday, November 14th at the Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA at 12:30 followed by a celebration of life. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 9, 2019
