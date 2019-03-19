ROBERT ROYAL DANNER 91, Orland Graveside Services at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, March 23rd. Orland Cemetery, 3900 County Road P. Bob passed Thursday, March 14th, at home surrounded by his family. Born March 26th, 1927, in South Gate, California, to Royal and Beryl Danner. Bob attended and graduated UC Davis with an AA in Animal Husbandry. Bob served in the Navy prior to working as a logger in Quincy CA followed by an eleven year career as a lineman for PG&E. He married Shirley Blakeman November 26, 1950 and moved to Chico in 1954. Bob and Shirley began their almond farming business in 1957. They moved to Orland in 1976 where they grew field crops, later cattle ranching and local commodity hauling. He is survived by his two children, Dianne Devine (Jeff), his son Bradley Danner, his six grandchildren, Jennifer, Jilian, Christi, Nathan, Thomas, and Danielle, and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley and granddaughter Janene. Bob was passionate about his family and love of farming. A storyteller, he was best known for his 'gift of gab' and infectious laugh. He loved his ranch, friends, neighbors and the country life. He was a role model, a respectable man and the backbone of our family, and will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary