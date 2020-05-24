ROBERT "BOB" S. FRANCIS Robert "Bob" S. Francis joined his Mother, Father and Sister in Heaven on May 12, 2020. He was born May 8, 1938 to Bob and Marjory Francis in Los Angeles County, CA. Growing up he was known to his family as Son. He moved his family from Lakewood California to Chico in 1970 so he could provide a healthier environment to raise his children. He started his plumbing business, Bob's Plumbing Company, in 1970 and in 1992 he partnered with his son Bob Jr. He loved to hunt and fish in the local rivers and surrounding areas with family and friends, and in his later years geocaching. He enjoyed sharing his love for the outdoors with his family, often bringing home surprises in his lunch box of blue belly lizards, or a gopher snake. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Louise, his two daughters, Margie Kirschling (Dennis), Judy Kohn (Mike) and son Bob Jr. (Vicky). He has six Grandchildren and five Great-Grandchildren. He always had an incredible smile and a joke to tell. The joke was sometimes not so incredible but the way he told it always was. His wonderful sense of humor and his love for his family and friends will live on in the memories of many. A private family ceremony is planned. Please visit https://www.brusiefh.com/obituaries to share a thought or memory.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2020.