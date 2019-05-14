ROBERT SMITH Robert Sylvester Smith was born on December 31, 1932 to John Michael Smith and Anna Mae Kelley in Altoona, Pennsy-lvania. He passed away on April 27, 2019 in Oroville, California. Robert had a 20 year career in the Air Force. He met his wife Inga, the love of his life, while stationed in Germany. He began his career in the Military Police, and then trans-itioned into a radar specialist on the SR 71 aircraft, retiring as a Master-Sergeant. He had a second career in the Postal Service where he was the assistant Post-master in Gridley. He was an avid bowler, holding over a 200 aver-age for most of his life and had two 300 games. He was still bowling in three leagues at the time of his passing. He loved reading, playing at the local casinos, and spend-ing time and having fun with his family. Robert is preceded in death by his beloved Inga, his wife of 60 years, who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his sisters Loretta and Vivian of Altoona, PA as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful, funny and loving father to his son Gary Smith (Linda), and daughters Karen Caldie (Tom) and Evelyn Harrison (Lance). Private family services will be held. Arrangements are entr-usted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary