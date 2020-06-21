Roberta J. Gray
1937 - 2020
ROBERTA J. GRAY Roberta Jeanne Gray passed away at Enloe Hospital on June 16, 2020 at age 83. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard; son Mark (Karen) Gray; daughter Lisa Gray; grandson Michael Gray; granddaughter Tiffany (Matt) Eckhardt; grandson Mitchell Gray; granddaughter Kayla Quintana; and many friends and family. Roberta (Montna) who preferred her middle name Jeanne was born in Marysville, California in 1937. In the ensuing years she attended schools in Yuba City, CA where she met her soulmate Richard Gray. They married in 1955 in Marysville and lived in Marysville, Yuba City, Ventura, CA, Oxnard, CA, Torrance, CA, and Chico, CA, due to her husband's occupation with the CHP. Jeanne was employed as a bookkeeper and tax preparer during tax season; as a new accounts specialist with Bank of America; and as a bookkeeper driver with a motorhome transportation company. She enjoyed delivering multiple motorhomes throughout the USA and Canada. She loved helping her clients resolve bookkeeping problems while employed by the bank and made many friendships with her customers. Throughout her life, Jeanne was active in Junior Women's Club; Cub Scouts as a den mother; Chico Elks RV Travel Club, planning and providing her assistance on many outings. She was honored as an outstanding Woman of the Year by the Junior Women's Club. Her life was active and compassionate with friends and family throughout. She lived in grace and spirit; a life well-lived. You will be missed by all who had the opportunity to be in your presence. To view online and leave condolences for the family please go to www.NewtonBracewell.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 21, 2020.
