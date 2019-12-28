|
|
ROBIN RAY NICHOLS MD A memorial tribute and celebration of Robin's life will be held Saturday January 4, 2020, 2:00 pm, at Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Robin died peacefully at Enloe hospital December 16 2019. He was born in March 1934 to Dr. and Mrs. Ray and Nada Nichols in Woodland California. He is survived by his loyal and loving wife Dorothy, of 60 years, his 3 children, Richard, Suzanne (married Jeff Johnson), and Scott (married Sharon Nichols), 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Robin graduated from Stanford University with a Doctor of Medicine in 1959. After completing surgical residency in Ophthalmology UC San Francisco and Stanford, he served in the United States Public Health Service. Robin and his family moved to Chico in 1966. Dr. Nichols practiced Ophthalmology locally for 26 years and was on staff at Enloe Hospital and Community Hospital until he retired in 1992. Robin was a gifted musician and enjoyed singing, playing the piano and flute. Robin was an avid sports enthusiast, he loved snow skiing, sailing sunfish sailboats, windsurfing, swimming and snorkeling, flying ultra light and light sport aircraft, riding his mountain bike, off-road motorcycle riding and off-road auto racing, and hiking in the great out- doors. He was active in the Trinity Methodist Church choir, Chico Breakfast Lions, La Presa Grande Yacht Club, Bidwell Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir, and the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association and SIRS (Seniors in Retirement). Robin's family and friends remember him fondly as a dedicated physician, someone who could be counted on to provide a different perspective, a lively conversationalist who would encourage flexible and creative thinking, and a compassionate activist who would stop everything to help someone in need. His family would particularly like to express appreciation for the excellent care from the nurses and physicians at Enloe Medical Center. Any remembrances of Robin's life may be sent to NewtonBracewell.com. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Bidwell Presbyterian Church, for the Chancel Choir.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020