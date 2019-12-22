|
RON PORTER Ron Porter passed away December 17, 2019. He was born in Petaluma, California on May 15, 1935 to George and Tina Porter. He grew up in Foresthill, California where his love for fishing, hunting and the outdoors grew. He spent his early years at his father's garage helping repair equipment from the mines and timber operations. After high school Ron enlisted in the Army and was stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. He went into the Special Services for football where he played right guard and inside linebacker. Ron was married to Peggy Porter in 1958. They had four children. Ron was the first NAPA Auto Parts jobber north of Sacramento, and opened his first store in Susanville in 1966. Forty-plus years in the business led to numerous auto parts stores. In the early 1980s Ron began farming in Vina, California, and was a long-time member of the Blue Diamond Growers Association and Sunsweet Growers. In 2008 Ron married Karen Bolen-Porter. Ron and Karen were an active part of the Chico Calvary Chapel family. Throughout his life he was an avid fly fisherman. Ron's faith was important to him, and he was also a fisher of men. Ron is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Katie Kegg (Jack), Elizabeth Leininger (Tod), and Kyle Porter; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild; his sister Mabel Johnson; as well as Karen's children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Joel. Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Calvary Chapel Chico at 11:00 am. To share your thoughts and condolences, please visit NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019