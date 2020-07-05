RONALD B SIMSON Ronald Bert Simson of Bayliss, California, unexpectantly passed away on June 26, 2020 at the age of 74, after having spent the day with family & friends. He was born to Bert & Marjorie Simson on June 1, 1946 in Chico California. He lived on his family's ranch his entire life with the exception of his years attending Cuesta & Shasta Colleges, where he played football. He was called home to help on the ranch after his brother was drafted and sent to fight for our country in Vietnam. Ron met the love of his life, Julia Roxann, when he was just a baby and his crush bloomed in elementary school where he would show his affection by teasing her relentlessly. He finally caught her eye & they began dating in high school. The two were wed on September 11, 1965. Ron & Julia soon welcomed first a son, Sam and then a daughter, Sheila. They shared a once in a lifetime love that most people only dream of. Together they raised their family ranching & dairying for their entire life together. Most recently his commodities were rice & walnuts, and custom land leveling. In 2008, his life was turned upside down when Julia passed away. Having to find a new "normal" took a toll on him. He found happiness with family & friends and living large was his life's motto. Ron's life-long love of horses took him all across the United States to ride and admire all areas of a cowboy life style. He and Julia (Tuffy) had an incomparable love for family, friends and celebrations that has lasted more than a lifetime. After the passing of his beautiful bride, Ron built and dedicated an entire western town, Tuffy's Town, behind his home for just that. Celebration! Ron is survived by his son Sam (Tiffney) Simson of Ord Bend CA, daughter Sheila (Chris) Culp of Hanford CA, and his four grandkids Bella & Madelyn Culp, Julia & Adam Simson. Also, his sister Janice (Jim) Taylor of Willows CA, brother Rick (Jeanette) Simson of Bayliss CA, brother-in-law John Roller of Ord Bend CA, their families, & numerous nieces & nephews. He was assuredly greeted in heaven by his wife Julia and parents Bert & Marjorie Simson. A celebration for Ron will be held on July 10, 2020 at 6 PM in the backyard of the family home in Glenn. Due to Covid 19 we encourage social distancing. Please have a mask and be respectful of safe social practices. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Bayliss Volunteer Fire Department and/or Ord Bend Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society, Chico Branch.



